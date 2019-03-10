The hall, which is used for a variety of activities from skittles to Sunday school, is also a popular choice for family celebrations.

With recent development around the village, there was a need to repiar the hall’s roof to provide for the community.

The hall charity behind the project had already raised a large part of the funding but needed a final contribution to cover the full costs.

The project was finished thanks to a Torridge Community Grant from Torridge District Council, a councillor grant from Cllr Alison Boyle, and additonal funding from Torridge and County Councillor Tony Inch.

Bookings for the hall have grown by 33 per cent in recent years but the events can now take place in a much improved environment.

The upgrades to the World War I memorial hall also included improved heating, hot water system, a freshly decorated interior and ground floor storage for tables and chairs.

Councillor Alison Boyle, ward member for Kenwith, said: “Abbotsham Village hall is a fantastic example of the sort of asset that really matters to the local community with an endless list of users and functions.

“The volunteer group have done a great job in organising the running of the hall but raising cash for larger projects, such as a new roof, is often the hardest task.

“It’s great that Torridge have been able to make this grant available, which will improve the facilities for many years to come and for future generations.”

Chris Reed, from the Abbotsham Hall committee, added: “The new facilities are the result of many years of community fundraising in addition to the money kindly donated from Torridge councillors.

“In particular grants from Major and Mrs Margaret Lomas, Bideford Bridge Trust, Bideford Rotary Club, Abbotsham Baptist Chapel, Abbotsham Parish Council, St Helen’s Church and generous personal donations from village residents all played their part in this collective effort.

“A big thank you to everyone involved.”