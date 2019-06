The home has received Abbeyfield's Quality Standard, from the national Abbeyfield Society Charity based in St Albans, for competence, safety and compliance.

The quality Standard Certificate was presented to the house by Torrington mayor Keeley Allin.

Miss Allin said: "I was delighted to go along to Abbeyfield to present them with The Abbeyfield Quality Standard Certificate.

"You can tell just by being there what a fantastic place it is - everyone had smiles on their faces and were thrilled about the recognition they had received!

"I enjoyed chatting to various people and hearing just how much they love being there."

Abbeyfield is an international charity providing housing for older people to live in a family atmosphere by offering independent living in self-contained apartments with communal areas.

To find out more about Abbeyfield call 01805 623605 or go to www.abbeyfield.com .