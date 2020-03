The road between Blackmoor Gate and the B3358 has been closed in both directions after the crash, which happened at around 7.40am.

Emergency services have been called to the scene and the air ambulance is in attendance.

The driver of one vehicle, a man in his 30s, is believed to have suffered 'multiple injuries', although these are not thought to be life-threatening or changing.

The driver of the other vehicle is not thought to be injured.