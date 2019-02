The A39 is partially blocked near Clovelly, at the B3237 turn, after the collision at around 8.10am.

The male motorcyclist has sustained injuries, the nature of which are unclear at this time, and has been airlifted to Derriford Hospital as a precaution.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services including air ambulance are at the scene, and localised closures are currently in place.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area.”

The road was clear and open just after 10am.