The woman, who has not been formally identified by police, is referred to as Sally in the floral tributes left by the side of the A39 near Roundswell. The 59-year-old local woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision involving a tipper truck, which happened at around 7.45am on Thursday. One tribute at the scene reads: Sally, my gorgeous girl. You brought life to my heart and joy to my soul. I miss you more than words can say. Sleep peacefully my beautiful darling and I will love you until the end of time. Another read: I was blessed the day we met. I will think of you every day and love you forever. The A39 was closed between Roundswell and Westleigh for investigations and re-opened at 2.15pm. Anyone who witnessed, or may have dashcam footage of the incident has been asked to contact police via 101, quoting log number 0089 of January 10.