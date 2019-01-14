The woman, who has not been formally identified by police, is referred to as ‘Sally’ in the floral tributes left by the side of the A39 near Roundswell.

The 59-year-old local woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision involving a tipper truck, which happened at around 7.45am on Thursday.

One tribute at the scene reads: “Sally, my gorgeous girl. You brought life to my heart and joy to my soul. I miss you more than words can say. Sleep peacefully my beautiful darling and I will love you until the end of time.”

Another read: “I was blessed the day we met. I will think of you every day and love you forever.”

Floral tributes at the scene of the collision on the A39.

The A39 was closed between Roundswell and Westleigh for investigations and re-opened at 2.15pm. Anyone who witnessed, or may have dashcam footage of the incident has been asked to contact police via 101, quoting log number 0089 of January 10.