Emergency services are at the scene at Roundswell after the pedestrian, believed to be a woman in her 50s collided with the vehicle.

Police were called at 7.45am following reports of the accident, and the air ambulance has landed at the scene.

The A39 between Barnstaple and the Westleigh junction has been closed in both directions as a result. Congestion is expected along the B3233 between Instow and Roundswell.

Police are asking road users to avoid the area, and have advised the road closure will remain in place ‘for the foreseeable future’.

Anyone who witnessed, or may have dashcasm footage of the incident is asked to contact police via 101, quoting log number 0089 for January 10.

More details as we have them.