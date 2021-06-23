A361 Link Road closed after three vehicle crash

Published: 7:15 PM June 23, 2021

The A361 Link Road is closed in both directions after a three-vehicle crash near South Molton this evening.

Devon and Cornwall Police logged the incident, on the A361 between South Molton and Landkey, at 5.21pm this evening.

The collision is believed to have taken place near a stretch of roadworks. The Gazette has had reports that two air ambulances were seen in the area this evening, however there is no official word on any injuries at this time.

The road currently remains closed between South Molton (Aller Cross and Landkey), with drivers asked to find alternative routes through the area.

The Gazette has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information.