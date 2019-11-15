The company owned by the Rahman family is a finalist in the Professional Driver QSI Awards 2019 and they will find out if they've won at a glittering awards ceremony in Sussex on Thursday, November 21.

The Boutport Street based business, run by brothers Monz, Zak, Mahmudur and Mamoun was nominated for the award for its innovation, green credentials and customer service.

Monz said the company was innovating with its booking methods, which include a mobile app, online booking and automated phone service.

He added: "We want A1 to be the most efficient, reliable and green company. We have invested in three hybrid cars and eventually want to make the whole company electric."

Zak said the awards shortlist was a reflection of the A1 drivers and staff who ensured customers got from A to B safely.

The family would like to thank all their customers and are offering a 10 per cent discount on all fares - visit the A1 Taxi Service Facebook page.