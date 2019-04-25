All kinds of foot treatment are available at The Complete Chiropractic Centre. Picture: Getty Images All kinds of foot treatment are available at The Complete Chiropractic Centre. Picture: Getty Images

If you went to the doctor with a medical problem, you would probably not expect a relaxing massage and a range of beauty treatments to be available at the same place.

But customers attending a specialist foot care centre in Barnstaple can benefit from expert podiatry and chiropractic services – and then enjoy a full pedicure, complete with nail polish.

The Complete Chiropractic Centre at 30 Litchdon Street offers clinical assessment and treatment for medical conditions that cause foot, heel or ankle pain; the removal of corns, calluses and verrucae; and remedies for a range of toenail problems including ingrowing or overgrown nails, fungal infections and damaged or misshapen toenails. It also offers gait analysis. This examines the mechanics of the foot when walking, running, standing still or lying on the couch, and identifies any problems with a customer's posture or movement which cause foot pain, so that these can be corrected.

As well as having these conditions treated, the customer can have their feet massaged and beautified, perhaps in preparation for a beach holiday or special occasion, without the need to go to a separate pedicurist.

The Foot Care team at the Complete Chiropractic Centre is run by Sara Williams, HCPC registered podiatrist, and Julie LaZouche, a foot health practitioner and pedicurist, who joined forces to offer a complete package of treatments under one roof.

“From medical through to the cosmetic, with a wide range of affordable appointments to suit all budgets, and using the most up-to-date evidence based and statistically proven treatments,” Sara explained.

“Starting from the basic day-to-day maintenance, covering simple nail care, right through to the more specialist management such as nail surgery, including dispensing prescription-only medication, diabetic foot care and full gail analysis for biomechanical issues.”

One of their most popular treatments is a technique for removing warts and verrucae, called Swift microwave therapy.

“We've had some fantastic resolutions to stubborn verrucae and warts, some of which had been resident for more than 30 years before treatment,” said Sara. “Although no treatment can be 100% guaranteed, it has the highest statistical success rate and supersedes any other treatment available.”

Each treatment is tailored to the patient, and can be used on children from the age of eight upwards.

The centre also offers full foot and lower limb assessment including vascular and neurological testing to check the circulation and feeling in the feet.

Meanwhile, Julie's specialism is the health and cosmetic appearance of the feet and nails.

“My aim is to offer a full foot-care package,” she said. “I cover a wide range of procedures focusing on foot maintenance, including toenail cutting, the removal of corns and calluses, and treating fungal infections and ingrowing nails.

“I also offer toenail reconstruction for partially damaged or removed, unsightly or misshapen nails. I can create a bespoke, cosmetically reconstructed nail, in a choice of natural shades to blend in with your own nails, or finished off with Dr's Remedy nail polish – the first to receive the American podiatric medical association seal of approval. This is chemical-free and safe for pregnant women, and children.

“I also offer a range of full pedicures. These relaxing treatments have many health benefits, as well as keeping your feet looking and feeling their best.”

Sara and Julie understand that their customers have a wide range of needs, and are able to tailor their treatments to each individual's requirements and budget. “Our aim is to give people a choice of what service they have, and how much they pay,” said Sara.

“Why go anywhere else, when we have it all under one roof?”

To find out more about The Complete Chiropractic Centre, or to make an appointment, visit www.completechiropracticcentre.co.uk or call 01271 327 444. Opening hours are Monday to Friday 9.00am to 7.00pm, Saturdays 9.00am to 2.00pm.