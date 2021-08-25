A Message From The Editor

Published: 5:00 AM August 25, 2021

The North Devon Gazette has some good news to share with you, our loyal readers. The paper is under new ownership and we are excited to share with you some of the changes we have in the pipeline.

First of all, let me introduce myself. My name’s Joe Bulmer, I’m the editor of the North Devon Gazette. I’ve been taking care of the Gazette since the beginning of this year and it has been a pleasure producing a paper serving my hometown and the area in which I grew up.

Some of you may know me from my time working for the North Devon Journal, DevonLive and the Bideford and District Post.

First of all, let me reassure you that our new owners, Clear Sky Publishing, are committed to the long-term future of the Gazette and are investing in the people and technology we need to improve what we offer to our readers.

We know distribution has been important issue for many of you and I can reveal we are planning to provide more focused local coverage and broaden the areas we deliver to. The area we cover is vast and unfortunately, we will not be able to deliver a paper to every single home.

You may also want to watch:

What we can do for those of you who do not receive a paper through the door is make it easier for you to pick up a copy of our very reasonably priced publication, currently 80p, at local newsagents, shops and supermarkets. Alongside this we will also be making it simpler to access our e-edition.

As part of this fresh start for the Gazette we are looking forward to inviting more local voices to contribute. North Devon is full of fascinating characters, passionate community groups and inspiring charities and campaign groups. We want to reflect that, so expect to see more local voices in the paper going forward.

We have so much to look forward to in North Devon right now. As the restrictions of the Covid pandemic ease it’s clear to see the area is resurgent. Events put on hold for over a year are back on the calendar, friends and families are able to meet once more and there is real sense of optimism in the air.

We want to be part of that wave of enthusiasm and positivity. I plan on keeping you updated on the upcoming changes as we look at the content used in the paper and what we offer online.