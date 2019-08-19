As well as achieving 74.4 per cent at A* to B grades, the sixth formers also excelled in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), run alongside their A-levels, and equivalent to half an A-level, with 74.5 per cent of grades being A* to B.

Students achieved an average UCAS score of 144, equivalent to three A grades and ensuring a large number will be off to some of the best universities.

High achievers included Tim Peng, who gained four A*/A grades at A-level and a further A* in his EPQ; Katie Willes and Will Wardle both achieved three A*s, with an additional A* in their EPQ.

Katie, who has attended West Buckland since nursery, will take up her place at the London School of Economics to study International Relations, whilst Will is be going to Durham to read Geography.

Headmaster Phillip Stapleton said:

"We are delighted to share the excellent performances of our leaving Year 13.

"We are ambitious for our pupils and running the EPQ alongside the new, linear A-levels has extended the students beyond their conventional studies, encouraging independent learning, research, and critical thinking.

"Not only has this enabled them to enjoy academic breadth, but they have developed powerful learning tools along the way that have enabled them to leave school with great results and fully prepared for the rigours of university."