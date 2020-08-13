Andras Droppa is heading to Cambridge University to read mathematics. Andras Droppa is heading to Cambridge University to read mathematics.

The college said 90 per cent of its students had secured their first choice university places with their calculated results, with students set to study in places across the UK including Exeter, Sheffield and Cardiff.

Andras Droppa is heading to Cambridge University to read mathematics, while Anna Beer is going to Nottingham to study physics.

Emily Berry is going to Swansea to study biomedical engineering at Swansea and Toby Evans, Axel Morgan and Callan Macdonald are studying geography, politics philosophy and ethics and natural sciences at Durham respectively.

In addition to those starting undergraduate courses, a number of students have also secured employment.

Head of sixth form Kaye French said: “We are delighted that the vast majority of our students have got in to their first choice of university or started jobs in their chosen careers.

“This has been a fantastic year group who have contributed so much to the college and wider community and have been a pleasure to work with.”

Principal Claire Ankers added: “The resilience and tenacity of the cohort of 2020 has been admirable and I am so proud to have worked with such an inspiring and talented group of young people.

“These results reflect over seven years of hard work by the students and staff at the College who have inspired them to seek new challenges in the future.”

With the Government’s cancelling exams this year, colleges have provided exam boards with ‘centre assessed grades’ which are predicted based on all available evidence.

Exam boards then issue a final grade, taking into account historical and national data to ensure the same grading standards can be applied to all schools and colleges.