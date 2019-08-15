Bebe Malek with her father Rob after achieving distinction * grades in all her subjects at Kingsley School. Picture: Kingsley School Bebe Malek with her father Rob after achieving distinction * grades in all her subjects at Kingsley School. Picture: Kingsley School

Kingsley has a result of 51 per cent awarded grades at A* and A, which is double the 25.5 per cent national average.

Three pupils, Tom Brown, Dobie Luk and Ignatius Yuen achieved all A* and As at A-level.

Head boy Tom Brown received A* in biology, A in physics and A in AS chemistry and has decided to return to Kingsley to study chemistry A-level to achieve his dream of being a dentist.

He said: "I am looking forward to coming back to Kingsley in September to top up my studies."

Rebecca Tulett at Kingsley School with her parents after gaining distinction * in all her BTEC levels.

Kingsley also received 100 per cent A grades for all A-level psychology students.

Headmaster Pete Last said: "I am immensely proud of our students and their record results today enabling them to secure places on their university degree level courses.

"Last summer 45 per cent of results were A* and A grades, and I was absolutely delighted for our pupils. Today our Year 13 pupils have surpassed that, and 51 per cent of all grades achieved are A* and A grades.

"I congratulate all our students and our staff who have worked together to achieve this outstanding success."

Becky Kemp with her mum at Kingsley School after gaining the grades she needed to study medicine at St George's.

Another high achiever included Annie Vann who was awarded three distinction stars for BTEC. She said: "I am delighted; I got three distinction stars. I was not expecting to get that, so I am so happy!

"I am off to Wales to do a three-year course in adult nursing with the plan to specialise in A and E nursing."

Becky Kemp was thrilled to get the grades needed to study medicine at St George's, and she said: "I am really pleased I got the grades I needed to get onto my course, I worked hard for it, so it's good to see it paid off. I have been at Kingsley since Year 7; it has been amazing. I have the best time. I have had the best teachers, and I leave with the greatest of friends."

Mr Malek joined his daughter Bebe when she collected her results this morning and he said: "I am so proud of Bebe. She has achieved distinction * in all her subjects. A massive thanks to Kingsley School. Her previous school was not giving her the support she needed.

"Kingsley has given her so much support, academically but also emotionally as well. She leaves school as a more confident and a more complete person now."