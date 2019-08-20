Ilfracombe Academy staff congratulate students on A-level results day. Picture: Ilfracombe Academy Ilfracombe Academy staff congratulate students on A-level results day. Picture: Ilfracombe Academy

Among the high achievers were Lara Harper, who got three As and Georgia Wheatley who gained two As and a B.

Headteacher Sharon Marshall said: "We are really pleased with this year's A-level results. We couldn't be more delighted for the students and their families who have supported them.

"The pass rate of 97 per cent at a time of more challenging exams, represents a huge amount of hard work on the part of students and staff as always.

"Many subject areas, including for example physics and English not only have excellent pass rates, but students have made outstanding progress from their GCSE grades."

Celebrating A-level results at Ilfracombe Academy. Picture: Ilfracombe Academy Celebrating A-level results at Ilfracombe Academy. Picture: Ilfracombe Academy

Mrs Marshall said the overwhelming majority of students had the grades they needed to progress onwards.

She added: "We wish all our students well as they go on to the next stage of their education or the first steps in their careers."

Head of sixth form Toby Collins said: "We are delighted that the vast, vast majority of our students have got into the university of their choice.

"The results have been really positive on the whole and it's great to see so many students rewarded for all the hard work they have put in."