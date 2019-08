Charlie Woodward got the results she needed from Bideford College to study medicine. Picture: Matt Smart Charlie Woodward got the results she needed from Bideford College to study medicine. Picture: Matt Smart

The college has seen an increase in the number of A* grades in 2019, with nearly 50 per cent of students awarded high grades in their level three qualifications.

There have been plenty of successes at the college this year. Charlie Woodward gained three A* grades in biology, chemistry and maths, and Jacob Spencer was awarded an A* in biology and A grades in chemistry and maths. Both are planning to go on to study medicine at university.

Jacob said: "It's been a long journey but it's been absolutely worth it and I can't thank the sixth form enough. I'm very, very happy."

Charlie added: "I was quite relieved to open my results - relief is probably the best word."

Jacob Spencer's results from Bideford College mean he can go on to study medicine. Picture: Matt Smart Jacob Spencer's results from Bideford College mean he can go on to study medicine. Picture: Matt Smart

Other top performers included Bobby Chandra, who secured A* grades for maths and psychology and an A for further maths.

Luke Southern gained A* grades in maths and further maths and an A in physics.

Luke Carter admitted he was taken by surprise to receive a distinction* in sport studies, a distinction in business studies and an A in psychology.

James Seaman secured an A and two Bs, and Peter Wormington came away with an A, two Bs and a C.

Luke Carter and Bobby Chandra enjoyed A-level success at Bideford College. Picture: Matt Smart Luke Carter and Bobby Chandra enjoyed A-level success at Bideford College. Picture: Matt Smart

There was also success for Tessa Cleave, who came away with an A*, A and a B, and Madison Broad, who claimed A, B and C grades.

Bideford College principal, Claire Ankers, said: "We are very proud of our year 13 students who fully deserve these results.

"They reflect two years of hard work and commitment from both the students and the staff of the college.

"As well as their academic achievements we acknowledge the contribution they have made to both the college and the Bideford community.

Bideford College sixth formers Tessa Cleave and Madison Broad with their results. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford College sixth formers Tessa Cleave and Madison Broad with their results. Picture: Matt Smart

"They have become outstanding young people and every one of them has an exciting future ahead of them."