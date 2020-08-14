Twins Nat and Gabe Bodinetz with their mum Clare Bodinetz as they collect their A-level results at Kingsley School. Picture: Kingsley School Twins Nat and Gabe Bodinetz with their mum Clare Bodinetz as they collect their A-level results at Kingsley School. Picture: Kingsley School

More than half (55 per cent) of students gained A* or A grades and there was a 100 per cent pass rate.

Several subjects saw everyone pass with a top grade - physics, French and further maths students all achieved an A grade, while chemistry students all gained A* and everyone studying hospitality or outdoor education gained a distinction or distinction *.

Headteacher Gill Jackson said: “Witnessing the pupils open their results envelopes was hugely emotional.

“Kingsley pupils always support one another and enjoy each another’s success. Today was no different. I am immensely proud of our pupils and their exceptional results today which enable them to secure places on their university degree level courses.

Students at Kingsley School in Bideford on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Kingsley School Students at Kingsley School in Bideford on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Kingsley School

“Last summer 51 per cent of results were A and A* grades, today our Year 13 pupils have surpassed that, and 55 per cent of all grades achieved are A & A* grades.

“I congratulate all our students and our staff who have worked together to achieve this outstanding success.”

Headboy Nat Bodinetz received three A*s in maths, history and English and is off to study PPE at University College London, he said: “I am thrilled with my results. To be perfectly honest, it hasn’t really sunk in yet, and everything seems a little surreal.

“I’m going to miss Kingsley, the teachers, all my friends, and the comfortable vibe here at school, but heading to London is going to be fun, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Alice Beresford and her parents collecting her A-level results 2020 at Kingsley SChool. Picture: Kingsley School Alice Beresford and her parents collecting her A-level results 2020 at Kingsley SChool. Picture: Kingsley School

His twin brother Gabe Bodinetz added: “I am really ecstatic with my results. It’s been a hard few months for our year group but I’m happy with how I’ve done, and I have the results I was expecting.

“My next step is to head to London to study Art at Central St Martins. It is going to be a big change from Devon life! Being at school today feels really positive; I am so glad everyone has done so well.

“As always, there is a true sense of community spirit at Kingsley, with the teachers supporting each of us as we open our results and are here to celebrate with us.”

Student Gareth Williams at Kingsley School Bideford on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Kingsley School Student Gareth Williams at Kingsley School Bideford on A-level results day 2020. Picture: Kingsley School

Ruby Ivory collects her A-level results at Kingsley School Bideford. Picture: Kingsley School Ruby Ivory collects her A-level results at Kingsley School Bideford. Picture: Kingsley School

Dylan Gosai with his A-level results for 2020 at Kingsley School Bideford. Picture: Kingsley School Dylan Gosai with his A-level results for 2020 at Kingsley School Bideford. Picture: Kingsley School