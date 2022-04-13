A fond farewell to Gazette intern Luisa Rombach

This week the North Devon Gazette would like to say a fond farewell to our fabulous intern Luisa Rombach.

Luisa joined the Gazette team for a three-month internship from the Humboldt University of Berlin, where she is doing a Masters in British Studies.

No job was too big or too small for hardworking Luisa. Her can-do-attitude energised our newsroom and we all enjoyed talking about the quirks of both our cultures.

Luisa said: “When I arrived in January, I’d only been to Devon once before. Although I’d enjoyed my previous stay, I’d had little idea of just how beautiful the area truly is. What is more, the kindness of everyone I encountered made my internship truly special.

“I was instantly made to feel at home and truly appreciate how open and positive the people I met were. It will be exciting to see how the area will develop in the coming years, as it has so much potential.

“I learned a lot during the three months, about England, Devon, journalism and myself and cannot wait to return one day soon. Until then, I shall be spreading the word about how beautiful this part of England is.”

Gazette editor Joe Bulmer said: “It is a real shame to see Luisa go. Her hard work and creativity will be sorely missed. We wish Luisa the very best for the future and have no doubt she will make a huge success of whatever she plans to do after university.”

Luisa will now return to the Humboldt University of Berlin to finish her thesis and the final year of her studies.