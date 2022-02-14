Atlas Packaging, a UK leading independent cardboard packaging company, is celebrating a decade of packaging excellence for ASDA. Over the past ten years Atlas has been one of just a select few approved printers for the supermarket giant. The company based at Roundswell in Barnstaple has met the exacting print standards every year since 2012. The status is a huge recognition of the quality produced by Atlas according to the firm’s Managing Director Jason Sharman:

“This is a great achievement for our team and shows that you can be based in North Devon yet consistently produce outstanding printed packaging that’s placed on supermarket shelves across the country. ASDA has some of the most rigorous printing standards possible so for us to have kept our supplier status for a decade now shows that we’re doing something right.”

Atlas Packaging Asda Certificate - Credit: Atlas Packaging

As part of ASDA’s commitment to providing its customers with the best value, ASDA has an approved list of printed packaging suppliers, which has been in place since 2012. Each approved supplier has gone through a rigorous assessment process to ensure that only the printers with the right credentials, best capabilities, a culture of improvement with great customer service and those most cost-efficient are included. Jason Sharman added:

“ASDA reviews and refreshes its approved printer list each year, ensuring that only those on top of their game make it on to the list. Atlas Packaging is proud to be a member of this select group of packaging printers and we are committed to delivering excellence in customer service and product quality at highly competitive prices.”

Those selected to be on the list have a close working partnership with the ASDA Print Team with a focus on producing a consistent print, colour control as well as ensuring everything is done as sustainably as possible.

Atlas makes a range of ASDA own brand packaging from glued trays through to shelf ready packaging for suppliers of cheese, coleslaw, toiletries, tableware and chocolate for the supermarket giant. The firm, which employs around 160 people, has three sites on Roundswell in Barnstaple and has recently opened a new warehouse off Junction 24 of the M5.