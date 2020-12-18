Review: A Christmas Carol like no other in Barnstaple

Published: 4:54 PM December 18, 2020

Jason Merrells (Emmerdale, Waterloo Road, Casualty, Agatha Raisin) is mesmerising in this intimate one man show of A Christmas Carol like no other.

The story is uniquely told from the perspective of an NHS doctor, who, like the rest of us coming to terms with the unprecedented year and the feelings of desolation that many of us have experienced in 2020.

While telling the story of A Christmas Carol, he delights as he portrays each of the characters so vehemently and his brilliant acting really captivates the audience during the entire show.

It's incredible how he seamlessly shifts from one character to another and the clever use of lighting and sound set the atmosphere during the show.

You cannot take your eyes off Merrells throughout. He gets the audience laughing in places (I particularly enjoyed his various dance moves during the Fezziwig ball scene which are not to be missed!) and there are also some very touching moments that really pull on the old heart-strings.

I feel I also need to mention how safe I felt during the show. The Queen's Theatre has done a great job with the additional health and safety measures that have been put in place, including e-tickets with arrival times, a temperature check upon entry, hand sanitiser, socially distanced seating and a mask policy to ensure you have peace of mind.

Don't be like Scrooge, go and enjoy the show! It's wonderful!

