A celebration of George Michael hits Barnstaple Stage

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM April 23, 2022
Celebration of George Michael music

Celebration of George Michael music - Credit: Queen's Theatre

Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple is looking forward to welcoming ‘Fastlove’ to the stage in May.  

The show, which is now touring in 18 countries and has sold over 250,000 tickets worldwide, is a celebration of the iconic music of George Michael.  

The show encourages audiences to make new memories whilst reliving old classics, in a stunning production with full video and light show, attempting to respectfully recreate the soundtrack to a generation; audiences can look forward to George Michael’s well-known hits from right through his glittering career. 

The brand new ‘Everything She Wants’ tour of Fastlove performs on Sunday May 15, 2022 at Queen’s Theatre, Boutport Street in Barnstaple. Tickets can be booked at www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or by visiting or phoning the Box Office (Mon-Sat 10am-4pm) on 01271 316523. 

This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows. 

Music
Barnstaple News

