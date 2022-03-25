One boy and his tent. Who would have thought something so simple would have captured the imagination of people across the world, while making such a huge difference here at home in North Devon? As the UK went into our first lockdown, 10-year-old Max Woosey from Braunton grabbed his tent and headed into his back garden. He was going to camp out until this was all over, asking friends and family to donate to North Devon Hospice for his efforts.

This weekend Max celebrated two full years of sleeping under canvas, a whirlwind journey which has brought him international acclaim, the British Empire Medal, and a scarcely believable three-quarters of a millions pounds raised for North Devon Hospice.

It was a pleasure to be present at Max’s Big Camp Out this weekend as friends, family and supporters gathered at Lobb Field camp site in Braunton, to spend a night in the great outdoors to mark this incredible milestone. Such has been volume of stardust sprinkled on Max’s adventure, it did not seem unusual to be joined by celebrities and a national media following. That’s just how this schoolboy rolls these days!

But most importantly, it was a chance to come together and reflect on what has been a challenging two years for everyone. At the hospice we remember how and why this all started, although it seems like forever ago. The reason Max had his small tent to camp in, was because it had been given to him by his friend and neighbour, Rick. He was being cared for by North Devon Hospice in his final days, and told Max to go and have an adventure with it. Rick passed away just before lockdown, so it was a fitting tribute that Max would camp in his old tent, to raise money for the charity which had helped Rick remain at home, in comfort, throughout his illness.

Max also promised to stay out until lockdown was over, but with restrictions seeming to stretch on without a foreseeable ending, that goal looked increasingly unlikely. Then weeks turned into months, months turned into a year, and Max steadfastly stuck to his word. One year has now turned into two, and Max has successfully camped outside from the very start of Covid restrictions until the bitter end. A mammoth feat.

The Big Camp Out last weekend was not only a celebration of an almost ludicrous milestone, but it was a reflection on those tough times too. So much was taken from so many people. The simple act of getting together in a field to enjoy some live music and a chinwag with friends seemed extra special, because of how pleasures like these had been taken away over the last two years.

At North Devon Hospice, the impact of Covid has been very real. Fundraising events had to be cancelled. Our care simply had to carry on despite the obstacles, we had to move heaven and earth to make it so. The impact of restrictions mean that, for many reasons, we will be seeing a significant increase in the number of people needing our care in the near future, as life-limiting illnesses like cancer touch the lives of local people. But Max’s astonishing

fundraising meant that we could carry on caring throughout the worst of times. It also gave the world some bright news and an inspirational young hero in the darkest times.

Max and his tent - Credit: North Devon Hospice

Max, now a 12-year-old secondary school pupil, has already changed his own life, as well as the lives of those who’ve been cared for by the hospice thanks to his efforts. Upon reaching two years of camping out, he may not feel the need to sleep under canvas every night from now on (although he does enjoy the adventure like any young lad). But no matter what happens now, he can look back on this period of time with enormous pride. At a time when the world needed people to stand up and be counted, he stood taller than most.