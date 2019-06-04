Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of an 82-year-old man who is reported missing from Caffyns Cross in Lynton.

John Rodway was last seen at approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday, June 4 in the Caffyns Cross area.

He is white, six feet tall with a slim build, a white beard and glasses. He was wearing a grey cardigan jacket with black trimming, black long johns and green gardening shoes .

John is thought to be driving a dark blue Kia Sportage, registration number WF07LCP.

Anyone with information which may help locate John is asked to call the police on 101 or email101@dc.police.uk