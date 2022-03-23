News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
£8,000 worth of model railway collectables stolen from Bideford shed

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 2:43 PM March 23, 2022
Police are investigating a shed burglary in North Devon in which thousands of pounds of collectable model railway items were stolen. 

Police Constable Adrian Micallef, said: “I am appealing to the public to help us locate a lifetime’s worth of collectables following a shed break-in that took place in Bideford. 

“The theft took place between Tuesday, March 1, and Sunday, March 13; we believe the value of the items stolen are worth over £8,000 in total. 

“The owner of the items has spent over 40 years building their collection and is a real passion-project. They were in the middle of moving the set-up to another part of their house when the theft took place.” 

Items stolen include controllers, locomotives, wagons, carriages plus scale vehicles plus the following notable brands or items: 

  • Tri-ang brand Model Railway items 
  • Graham Farish Model Railway and miniatures 
  • N Gauge Model Railway items 
  • Dapol Model Railway items 
  • Class-66 Locomotive diesel 
  • Class-47 Locomotive diesel 

PC Micallef added: “We are hoping the public can help us locate these items; we are also asking businesses such as antique and second-hand stores plus other collectors of train and railway memorabilia to contact us if they have been offered these items over the past couple of weeks.” 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/023428/22.

