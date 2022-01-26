7 Ways to work on North Devon's beaches in 2022 - Stephanie Conway

They say that life’s better at the beach. If you’re looking for a new job, but want to be by the sea, you can combine the two for a fun-filled summer in North Devon.

Although we’re in the middle of winter right now, there are plenty of brilliant local businesses looking ahead to 2022, so they can hire staff for their summer season, which can last from around April until October. I’ve picked seven local places that are hiring new team members right now, so you can find your favourite, apply and plan to spend your 2022 summer working from North Devon’s best beaches:

Why work in an office when you can lap up the sea, sand and surf while getting paid. If you get stoked on sharing your passion for wave-riding with others, then there’s a great opportunity to work in surfboard rentals at the beach. Croyde Bay Surf Hire, based at Down End Car Park in Croyde are currently looking for surf hire staff to join their team for the summer season. Previous retail experience not required but preferred. Interested applicants can email over their CV to tom@croydebaysurfhire.co.uk

Could you be a beach lifesaver? The RNLI is currently recruiting for lifeguards to spend the summer season working on some of North Devon’s most popular beaches. Beach lifeguards are at the forefront of the RNLI’s lifesaving work, proactively managing the safety of the beach, offering safety advice to visitors and rescuing those in difficulty. For more information and to apply, please visit the RNLI website.

You know you’ve got it made when you can call Saunton beach your office. If you’re a surfer with both lifeguard and surf instructor qualifications, then you’ll be able to flex your skills at a local surf school. Surf Saunton is one of the fastest growing surf centres in the UK. They are currently looking for passionate individuals with ISA surf instructor qualifications and beach lifeguard qualifications to work as surf instructors this summer. Qualified candidates can apply by emailing info@surf-saunton.co.uk.

Surf South West is a Surfing England Surf Centre of Excellence based in Croyde. They work with some fantastic surf therapy organisations, including the Wave Project, Wave Rangers and Wave Wahines. They are looking to recruit qualified ISA Surf Instructors to join their team, and can provide some fantastic career development opportunities. Qualified candidates can apply via info@surfsouthwest.com.

There’s also plenty of hospitality roles available with the backdrop of the Bristol channel.

If you like working at the heart of the action, then this food-truck based hospitality role might be for you. Set on the popular Oceanpitch campsite with a breath-taking view of Croyde Bay, Biffen’s Kitchen are looking to hire staff to serve surf-inspired street food for the summer season. They are looking for candidates who are self-confessed foodies, hard-grafters and social bunnies. Applicants can fill out the form which is linked on their Instagram bio.

If you’re looking for a part-time role with a breath-taking backdrop, Cafe Croyde Bay is located right by the impressive Baggy Point headland, and has stunning coastal views. They are looking to add a part-time flexible customer service member to their team, who’s willing to work weekdays and weekends. Candidates can apply with a CV to cafecroydebay@gmail.com

There’s also The Hub situated on Hobbs Hill in Croyde, an exciting new outdoor bar and kitchen, which is opening in Spring. They are currently looking for kitchen and bar staff. Interested applicants can apply through their Facebook application page or email their CV and cover-letter to sean.thehubcroyde@gmail.com

As the days get longer and brighter, so do the opportunities to spend more time at the beach. If you’re interested in any of the above roles, remember to submit a CV and cover-letter explaining why you’d be great for the position. See you at the beach!

North Devon newcomer and surfer Stephanie Conway - Credit: Contributed



