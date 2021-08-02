Published: 11:32 AM August 2, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM August 2, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after fatal collision between Bideford and Torrington in which a 52-year-old man died.

Officers were called just before 11am on Friday, July 30, following a three-vehicle collision on the A386 at Landcross.

The collision involved a lorry, a white Peugeot RCZ, and a silver Renault Megane.

The Peugeot driver, who was from Bideford, was extracted from the car by the fire service. He was treated by paramedics but pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision or any of the vehicles travelling before the incident.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash cam footage.

Please email 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting log number 308 of 30/07/21.