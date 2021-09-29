Published: 10:12 AM September 29, 2021

Chulmleigh College has reported 42 positive cases of Covid-19 this week and is putting extra measures in place to ensure the safety of pupils, staff and the wider community.

Michael Johnson, Executive Headteacher said: "We have put in additional measures after getting in touch with Public Health England and Devon County Council and are resuming mass lateral flow tests in the College. I would urge parents to regularly test, as quick and early detection is one of the most effective ways of containing the virus.

“We are all looking forward to the reassurance that vaccination will bring and are hoping to start vaccinating pupils within the next couple of weeks. We are determined to make sure that our children do not miss more school.

“We thank our parents and community for their continued support."