Published: 10:23 AM September 23, 2021

The family and friends of a North Devon plumber have raised an amazing £34,000 for pioneering cancer treatment in less than 48 hours, after he was told the NHS could no longer help him.

Jed Mason of Jed Mason Plumbing & Heating has been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer and after a recent meeting with specialists at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London his family are aiming to raise around £100,000 to give Jed a fighting chance using pioneering medication and chemotherapy.

The Royal Marsden Hospital London have agreed to treat Jed using new pioneering cancer drugs and chemotherapy technology. To fight this horrible disease Jed will need to be a private patient to take full advantage of this treatment.

It is estimated that this treatment will take approximately six months consisting of regular weekly trips and stopovers at the Royal Marsden London clinic.

There is no doubt that Jed and his family have the fight of their lives both emotionally and financially in front of them. As friends of Jed we can all pull together to help with this fight by assisting financially towards the private treatment costs and travel expenses at the London clinic.

If you are able to contribute financially visit https://friendsofjed.uk and please share the page with others.

You may also want to watch:

Jed’s wife Melanie Mason said: “Thank you so much to everyone for your love and support. It is truly overwhelming the amount you are donating and it shows how much you all care for Jed.

“We had a meeting in London yesterday and they have moved so quickly in helping Jed. It looks like he will be starting chemotherapy in a matter of weeks.

“We need as much help as possible so please pass this message on as any help is greatly received. Following our meeting yesterday our target is more realistically £100,000 so we have the biggest mountain to climb.

“As a pause for thought assisting Jed in his fight today using these new pioneering treatments may help others in the future. On behalf of Jed and family thank you for your support.”