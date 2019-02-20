Pig and Olive received the new board this week, which encourages people to take two minutes to tidy up an area of the beach.

The board was paid for by an extremely generous and newly-married couple, Jamie and Emily Tanser, who believe in the cause so deeply that they decided to use their wedding money to pay for three boards.

Pig and Olive manager Joe Riley said: “We are in the perfect position for this board as we are right at the entrance to the beach. People have to walk or drive past us.

“We are a plastic free company, and try to be as ecologically-friendly as possible, so we thought it would be a great opportunity.

“We are very proud to have been chosen as the guardians of this board, and are incredibly grateful to Jamie and Emily, who we think have done a wonderful and inspirational thing.

“They will be getting at least one free meal for two when they come and visit us as both a thank you and a wedding present.”

The two other boards paid for by the couple have found new homes at Seaton and Aberdovey in Wales

The couple are planning to visit all of their donated boards on a mini-tour later this year.