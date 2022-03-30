News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

22-year-old from Combe Martin missing

Author Picture Icon

Luisa Rombach

Published: 11:51 AM March 30, 2022
Matthew Charlton

Matthew Charlton - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The police are looking for Matthew Charlton, who has reportedly gone missing from the Combe Martin area. 

The 22-year-old, a white male with light brown hair, was last seen at around noon on Tuesday, March 29 in the ‘Woodlands’ district of Combe Martin. 

Matthew is 5ft 11in tall and was wearing a blue raincoat, black hooded top and black jogging style trousers when last seen. The shoes he was wearing were black Nike trainers with a red ‘tick logo’. 

He enjoys walking the coast paths close to where he lives, but it is possible he may have visited Ilfracombe or Barnstaple by bus.  

If you have information regarding Matthew’s location or have seen him, please call the police on 999, quoting log number 0713 of 29/03/22. 

Ilfracombe News
North Devon News

Don't Miss

A file picture of a Devon and Cornwall Police vehicle

£8,000 worth of model railway collectables stolen from Bideford shed

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple is run by the Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust

Spike in Covid cases at North Devon hospitals - Visiting restricted

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
A file image showing hospital beds

Over 400 people in Devon's hospitals with Covid - More than ever before

Ollie Heptinstall LDRS

Logo Icon
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street as he heads to the House of Commons

Spring statement tax cuts 'will benefit North Devon' says MP

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon