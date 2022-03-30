22-year-old from Combe Martin missing

The police are looking for Matthew Charlton, who has reportedly gone missing from the Combe Martin area.

The 22-year-old, a white male with light brown hair, was last seen at around noon on Tuesday, March 29 in the ‘Woodlands’ district of Combe Martin.

Matthew is 5ft 11in tall and was wearing a blue raincoat, black hooded top and black jogging style trousers when last seen. The shoes he was wearing were black Nike trainers with a red ‘tick logo’.

He enjoys walking the coast paths close to where he lives, but it is possible he may have visited Ilfracombe or Barnstaple by bus.

If you have information regarding Matthew’s location or have seen him, please call the police on 999, quoting log number 0713 of 29/03/22.