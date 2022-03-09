20p from every Gazette now goes to our amazing hospices

Now when you buy a copy of the North Devon Gazette you will automatically be donating 20p to help two amazing hospices in North Devon.

As of this week we are increasing our cover price from 80p to a £1, with the extra 20p being shared equally between the North Devon Hospice and Children’s Hospice South West.

For 150 years the North Devon Gazette has championed local charities and helped raise money for important local and international causes.

The North Devon Gazette’s new owners, Clear Sky Publishing, are investing heavily in our local newspaper, bringing in new technology, people and a focus on highlighting the positive news from our communities.

Editor-In-Chief of Clear Sky Publishing Jim Parker said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the North Devon Hospice and Children’s Hospice South West this week. We have covered the incredible fundraising work of both hospices for many years now.

“We’ve always wanted to do more to help these charities care for adults and children with life limiting illnesses and with the new cover price increase we can include you, our readers, in that support. Now when you pick up a Gazette you can be proud to know you are directly helping two award-winning North Devon charities.”

Jess Burford Redgrove, from North Devon Hospice, said: “The Gazette has been at the heart of our community for generations, over 150 years. They have always been committed to this area, the people who live here and the causes that matter most to us. So, today’s announcement carries on that proud tradition of community support. It is humbling that every purchase of the Gazette will support the work of North Devon Hospice, and we are very grateful to everyone involved in this partnership.”

“This support is timely, because North Devon Hospice is facing a number of challenges. In the current environment, it is increasingly difficult to raise the funds needed, in order to provide the care that so many local people rely on.”

She added: “However, we also expect to see a significant rise in the number of people who need our care in the near future. So, we will need to rise to the challenge together, to care for those who need hospice care tomorrow as well as today. But with the support of the local community, and wonderful gestures like this from the North Devon Gazette, we can strive to make sure no one locally has to face a life-limiting illness like cancer alone.”

Emma Perry, Head of fundraising at CHSW’s Little Bridge House children’s hospice in Fremington, said: “The North Devon Gazette has long been a champion of good causes and a rallying point for the local community, and we are thrilled that the newspaper is now extending that support for the area’s two hospice charities by donating 20p from very copy sold.”

“It’s a wonderful gesture for the newspaper to make, and fantastic for readers to know that by buying the Gazette each week, they will be directly contributing to the vital care that our hospices are able to provide local families.”