2021 was breakthrough year for Cancer and Wellbeing Fern Centre

2021 was a breakthrough year for the Cancer and Wellbeing Fern Centre at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple.

First opened in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, the services they were able to provide were limited to virtual and telephone appointments. Throughout 2021 however, they have been able to phase in more and more services to support those living with and beyond cancer.

The Fern Centre's stats for 2021 - Credit: Over and Above

As one patient described, the Fern Centre “has been a life line in midst of Covid, isolation and living with cancer. It has become a mini oasis of calm and serenity in the eye of the storm; a welcoming, supportive and a relaxing place to be. The services I have experienced to date have helped me find some time to relax and be myself. Helped me find ways to exercise within my own bodies' capability, relieve symptoms of treatment and cancer itself, as well as enabling me to find a new swimsuit and bra! It is lovely to have this facility and services locally without having to travel to Exeter.”

The centre welcomed in 188 new patients through the doors during 2021, who have been able to benefit from a wide range of support and treatments to help increase their wellbeing during such turbulent time in their lives. Patients, along with family members and carers are able to access essential services including counselling, complementary therapies, support groups, bra and wig fittings and exercise classes.

A Fern Centre spokesperson said: “The Fern Centre is a beacon of warmth and comfort throughout some desperate days. Always welcoming-always friendly. Somewhere simply to 'be' without having to explain, describe or justify anything.”

The centre hopes to encourage more patients to access their services during 2022. They are already planning new workshops to help patients cope with the pressures and anxieties associated with a cancer journey and ways to boost your energy during treatment. There are also plans to develop a serenity garden to provide a space for North Devon’s cancer patients to relax and find tranquillity in a beautiful, safe environment.

Despite being based at North Devon District Hospital; the Fern Centre actually receives no NHS funding and is entirely funded by local charity Over and Above. This vital service wouldn’t exist without the support of the North Devon Community raising the £125,000 needed each year to keep the doors open.

Head of Fundraising, Ian Roome said: “Our cancer patients told us they needed a support centre in North Devon and thanks to tremendous local support we were able to raise the £1.2million needed to deliver one. It will cost in the region of £125,000 each year to run the centre, but the more we raise the more we can invest in our services to ensure that we’re offering patients the very highest level of care at the time when they need it the most. If you feel able to make a contribution, or would like to volunteer your time to support the Fern Centre then please get in touch.”

If you would like to get involved or support the Fern Centre then you can find our more information at www.overandabove.org.uk or by contacting the fundraising team on ndht.charity@nhs.net or 01271 311 772.

If you would like to find out more about how to access the Fern Centre’s services then please visit www.overandabove.org.uk/fern-centre or speak to the team on 01271 311 855 or by emailing ndht.theferncentre@nhs.net.