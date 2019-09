Crews from Ilfracombe and Barnstaple tackled the blaze on the highway between Twitchen Cross and Barton Road,

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one main jet and worked to contain the leaking fuel.

The tractor was completely destroyed and approximately 200 meters of hedge row was damaged by the fire.

Highways officials attended and closed the road at both ends.

The cause of this fire is believed to be accidental.