£2.5 million affordable homes boost for Barnstaple

Published: 7:00 AM July 17, 2021

Award-winning South West housebuilder, Baker Estates has teamed up with leading housing association, Aster Group to deliver 24 affordable homes at its Trayne Farm development in Barnstaple.

The £2.5m affordable home investment includes six shared ownership properties available for purchase, with the remaining 18 homes available for social rent.

As part of the first allocation of affordable homes, eight two-bedroom properties for rent were handed over by Graham Hutton, Development Director at Baker Estates, to Alyson Haynes, Project Manager at Aster Group. All of these homes are now being occupied by local people.

Graham Hutton, Development Director at Baker Estates, said: “This is a fantastic investment in new affordable homes in Barnstaple which has been welcomed by local people.

“We are delighted to be entering this partnership with Aster Group on this development, and for these affordable homes to be enjoyed by young people and families for years to come. The first affordable homes have been handed over with more to follow later in the year.”

Amanda Williams, Group Development Director at Aster, said: “We’ve been very impressed with the first phase of Baker Estates’ affordable homes at Trayne Farm and equally delighted to see the first residents move in.

“It’s wonderful to be able to deliver new affordable homes for the community in Barnstaple at a time when the price of properties on the open market in this popular part of the country can be out of reach for some. We very much look forward to receiving the remaining homes from Baker Estates in due course.”

This new development is not only situated close to the town centre of Barnstaple with its wide selection of shops and restaurants, but also to some of North Devon’s Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. For further information visit www.aster.co.uk