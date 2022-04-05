Seventeen offers made to help house Ukrainian refugees in North Devon

Seventeen offers to house Ukrainian refugees have so far been made by North Devon residents.

Speaking at a recent strategy and resources committee meeting, the chief executive of North Devon Council (NDC), Ken Miles, said the government has not yet made it clear when the first refugees will arrive.

Torbay Council, which expects to house at least 90 Ukrainian refugees, has also been left in the dark by the Home Office as to when the new arrivals might come.

As part of the Home Office’s ‘Home’s for Ukraine’ scheme, individuals who provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees will be paid £350 per month for up to a year.

Local authorities will be paid £10,500 for every Ukrainian refugee housed in their area, with an additional top-up to help support children’s education.

A joint Ukraine/UK flag flies outside the Brynsworthy Environment Centre, North Devon Council's HQ - Credit: LDRS

Any refugee placed in North Devon will be able to stay for at least six months. If a housing arrangement for a refugee breaks down and they are forced to declare themselves homeless, it will be up to the local authority to look after them.

NDC’s chief executive said the council is working with partners to create a ‘support package’ for new arrivals to prevent this.

He added: “The county and the district councils will be ensuring that people are fully aware of the commitment that they’re making to the match [between refugees and their hosts].”

Mr Miles warned that the council needs to be aware of how the community’s feelings toward the refugees might change over time.

He said: “At the moment, there’s a great groundswell of support for the effort, but we need to be aware that that might change if there are difficulties in the future, especially around homelessness and our response to that.”

North Devon Council’s main role will be inspecting properties that have been put forward to house refugees. As the ‘upper-tier’ authority in North Devon, Devon County Council will be responsible for carrying out criminal record checks on people who offer to house Ukrainian refugees.

On Wednesday, March 30, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said more than four million people had left Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24. It is Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War Two.