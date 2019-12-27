Could you give Teller a home? picture: Dogs Trust Could you give Teller a home? picture: Dogs Trust

The Rehoming Centre in West Down will be caring for more than 50 dogs over the festive period, but as the New Year approaches there are 12 homeless hounds who have their paws crossed that 2020 will be the year they find a loving new home.

You can see the full '12 dogs of Christmas' on our website at www.northdevongazette.co.uk but they are represented here by Wallace.

The lurcher is a big friendly giant who forgets his size in his eagerness to sit on laps and he loves company.

There are another 11 like him on our online feature, of all sizes, breeds and personalities.

Could you give Harley a home? picture: Dogs Trust Could you give Harley a home? picture: Dogs Trust

Elise Watson, Rehoming Centre manager, said: "These dogs each have differing looks, personalities and needs but each one will make a wonderful addition to a loving new home so we are appealing for anyone who would like to rehome one of these deserving dogs to please get in touch.

"We continue to see many dogs coming through our doors over the Christmas period, as sadly sometimes people may rush into getting a dog, without considering the true level of commitment involved."

If you would like to find out more about any of canine residents at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe call 01271 446058 or visit https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/filters/ilf .

Could you give Milo a home? picture: Dogs Trust Could you give Milo a home? picture: Dogs Trust

12 Dogs of Christmas

Teller

Age one

Could you give Spencer a home? picture: Dogs Trust Could you give Spencer a home? picture: Dogs Trust

Collie Cross

Teller is sweet and sensitive but super friendly. He builds a bond quickly and enjoys a fuss. He is not used to the joys of home living and will need confidence building, encouragement and lots of praise when he goes to his new home. Teller is sensitive to noises and will need a quiet home with access to walks where there isn't too much going on so he doesn't feel overwhelmed. He would love a large garden to play in and could live with another playful dog. He could live with calm, older teenagers who will give him space to settle in.

Could you give Amber a home? picture: Dogs Trust Could you give Amber a home? picture: Dogs Trust

Harley

Age six

Boxer Cross

Could you give Charlie a home? picture: Dogs Trust Could you give Charlie a home? picture: Dogs Trust

Harley is a soppy boy who is affectionate and loves a fuss. He is also energetic, bouncy and fun and loves to go on long walks which involve water to splash around in! He loves to be around people so is looking for owners who have a sense of adventure where he can join them for a day out and where he won't be left home alone too long. He is sociable with other dogs and could share his home with one. Harley could live with older teenagers who appreciate a fun, lively boy!

Milo

Age one

Could you give Bob a home? picture: Dogs Trust Could you give Bob a home? picture: Dogs Trust

Dobermann Cross

Milo is an affectionate boy who loves to snuggle and give big slobbery kisses. He adores human company and so time left alone will need to be built up gradually. Milo enjoys playing with toys and he loves to go for long walks. He is under-socialised with other dogs so would need to be the only dog in the home and he'd love quiet walks where he can have positive and gradual introductions to new dogs. Milo loves treats and enjoys learning new things. Ideally, his new family would have large breed experience.

Could you give Boomer a home? picture: Dogs Trust Could you give Boomer a home? picture: Dogs Trust

Spencer

Age 2

Border Collie

Could you give Ella a home? picture: Dogs Trust Could you give Ella a home? picture: Dogs Trust

Spencer is happiest when he is playing fetch. He has a lot of energy that he likes to put into action through walks and ball play. Spencer does like a fuss from people he knows, but his new family will need to be patient and understanding and take a hands-off approach until he is ready for affection. He'd like his new family to visit him a few times before taking him home so he can get to know them. Spencer is looking for an active adult-only home with a limited amount of visitors. He needs to be the only dog in the home and would like his humans around most of the time.

Amber

Age 3

Could you give Otto a home? picture: Dogs Trust Could you give Otto a home? picture: Dogs Trust

Lurcher

Gorgeous Amber loves to go out in the car for quiet, tranquil walks. She takes her time getting to know new people so her new family would need to make several trips to see her so you can start to build a bond. She loves to play with toys and she likes her treats, so both could be great ways to win her round. Amber likes the company of other dogs once she has been introduced gradually to them.

Amber needs a patient and understanding adult-only family who are willing to carry on with her training with guidance from our expert team to help build her confidence. A quiet home environment without too many visitors and a big secure garden that she can play in will help her come out of her shell.

Could you give Wallace a home? picture: Dogs Trust Could you give Wallace a home? picture: Dogs Trust

Charlie

Age 2

Terrier cross

Could you give Duncan a home? picture: Dogs Trust Could you give Duncan a home? picture: Dogs Trust

Handsome Charlie is affectionate when he knows and trusts you. He is super clever and enjoys learning new tricks for tasty treats. Charlie lacks confidence with other dogs so whilst he'd need to be the only dog in the home, he would benefit from consistent doggie friends to walk with. Charlie can be worried by too much going on so would suit a quiet home with a limited number of visitors.

Bob

Age 2-5

Bichon Frise

Bob is a sweet boy who loves a fuss and snuggle. Bob is happy to meet new people and other dogs. Bob is not yet interested in playing with toys, he'd much rather have a fuss from you. He likes treats an may enjoy attending dog training classes so he can learn some tricks. Bob is happy to jump into the car however the boot is a little too high, maybe the backseats would be easier to access! Bob enjoys going for walks and he walks nicely on his lead.

Bob is looking for a loving home. He could live with children as young as ten in the home and could possibly live with another dog. He cannot wait to have many adventures with his new family.

Boomer

Age one

Lurcher

Once Boomer knows and trusts you, he enjoys interacting with you through playing with toys, he loves the squeaky variety! He is shy with new people but once you have built a bond his affectionate side shines through and he enjoys a fuss. Boomer is an intelligent boy who is learning his basic training and is slowly gaining confidence. He can be worried by new situations and likes quiet walks where there isn't too much going on. With gradual introductions, he can walk alongside other dogs but would prefer to be the only pet in the home. Treats, praise, love and lots of encouragement is what Boomer is looking for! He is looking for a loving home with patient and understanding adopters who live in a quiet area. He could share his home with older teenagers and his new family should be prepared to visit him a few times to build a bond.

Ella

Age two

Crossbreed

Ella is a shy girl who is enjoying spending time in a foster home where she is flourishing. She can take a while to feel comfortable in new situations but thrives off routine so once she is familiar with things, she can relax. Once she is settled she is very affectionate and loves a snuggle on the sofa. Ella is happy to meet and greet dogs but her playstyle can be too much for some so needs to be the only dog in the home. She is looking for an active adult-only home in a rural area, away from the hustle and bustle. Ella's new family will need to meet with her and our training team several times to build a bond and start to carry on the training that her foster family have started.

Otto

Age three

Dobermann

Otto loves his walks and playing with a ball and soft toys. He is very foodie and enjoys learning new things in exchange for a treat. Even though he walks well on his lead, Otto is a strong boy so large breed experience would be beneficial. He can walk with other dogs but would prefer to be the only dog in the home, but has previously lived with cats so could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat in the home. He is looking for loving, adult-only adopters who are at home most of the time.

Wallace

Age two

Lurcher

Wallace is a big friendly giant who loves to curl up on the sofa with you. He forgets his size, when he tries to sit on your lap! Wallace is so much fun and enjoys playing with his toys. Wallace enjoys quieter walks, and loves to burn off energy by sprinting around in his garden or a large secure field. Once Wallace is settled, he can have slow introductions to walking with calm, friendly dogs.

Wallace loves company and snuggling with his humans and will need to feel secure in his new environment before being left alone. Wallace is looking for an adult only home and to be the only pet in the house.

Duncan

Age one

Crossbreed

Duncan is fun and energetic so he requires lots of exercise and mental stimulation to keep him busy. He enjoys putting his energy into action by playing with toys and engaging with you to learn new things. Duncan has a real zest for life, he is a high-energy, young Terrier who knows how to enjoy life to the max. He is now looking for a loving family to enjoy it with.He could live in a home with teenage children but would be happier as the only pet as his energy can be too much for some dogs. Duncan will need a secure garden with high fences as he is quite the explorer!