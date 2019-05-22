From beer festivals and bike shows to duck races and comedy evenings, it's certainly going to be a jam-packed bank holiday weekend.

It's also the start of half-term, so whether you're looking for family activities or grown-up nights out, there's plenty to do.

Here's our selection of 11 things to do in North Devon this bank holiday weekend (May 25-27):

Sand of Music Festival, Westward Ho!

The Sand of Music Festival returns to Westward Ho! this bank holiday weekend with three days of free live music.

Hosted at the Waterfront Inn, it opens on Friday (May 24) with Yazzy at 9.30pm. On Saturday music runs from 3pm-1am, with Soul Intention, The Rogues, Revolvin Door, UB40 Tribute plus Big Al and the Wild Strawberries.

On Sunday there's more music from 1pm-1am, with Zamba, The 5.15, The Rasscals, Spaced Invaders, Maybe Naked and a Meatloaf tribute.

More information can be on the Facebook event page.

Bideford Bike Show, Bideford Quay

Bideford Bike Show is back for its sixth year and is promising a fun-packed day for everyone.

The show will be taking over Bideford Quay on Saturday, May 25, and will be running from noon until 5pm. BSB champion Jodie Fieldhouse will be officially opening the show at midday.

As well as the glistening bikes to look at, there will be plenty of music and family entertainment, as well as more than 40 stands. See the full timetable here.

Elmer Time, Barnstaple Library

Barnstaple Library is hosting a series of Elmer the Elephant themed events this week, building up to Elmer Day on Saturday (May 25).

Elmer Day will run from 10am-noon and there will be an elephant parade, with youngest invited to wear their brightest colours just like Elmer.

Plus there will be crafts and games at the library. It is all free but any donations would be welcomed.

North Devon Beer Festival, Barnstaple

Calling all beer lovers - the 13th two-day beer festival is back at Barnstaple Pannier Market on Sunday and Monday (May 26-27).

There will be more than 40 brews to choose from and 12 live bands placing, as well as street food and a gin bar for the £2 entry.

Find out more details here.

SkyBar, Croyde

SkyBar is returning to Croyde once more this Saturday and Sunday (May 25-26) with the Saturday already sold-out.

But there are still tickets for the soul-themed Sunday night if you're quick.

Find SkyBar at Down End, Croyde, with drinks, food and tunes overlooking the ocean sunset.

Hunting the Earl of Rone, Combe Martin

Combe Martin's unique custom The Hunting of the Earl of Rone returns to the village this bank holiday weekend (May 24-27).

There will be processions every day, with various events including the children's day on Saturday (May 25) and the hunting party on the streets on Sunday (May 26).

The main procession will leave the village at 6pm on Monday on its way to the seafront. Find the full details here.

An Evening of Comedy, RHS Rosemoor

RHS Garden Rosemoor is hosting a weekend of events, including a comedy evening with Lost Voice Guy and Richard Digance on Saturday (May 25).

Pre-performance supper starts at 6.30pm with doors and bar opening at 7pm for the show at 8pm.

Why not make a night of it and come and enjoy a delicious two-course meal in our award-winning restaurant?

Book at the RHS Rosemoor website.

Wartime Exhibition, Westward Ho!

Northam Burrows Country Park will be holding a series of special events in May and June to mark commemorations of the 75th anniversary of D Day.

The Burrows Centre will be hosting a 'Wartime Westward Ho!'" exhibition, explaining the important role the local area played in the conflict. This will open on Saturday 25th May from 11am-5pm and run throughout the summer.

For further information about this and other Northam Burrows events visit www.torridge.gov.uk/northamburrows or ring the Burrows Centre on 01237 479708

Great Croyde Duck Race

The Great Croyde Duck Race will take place on Sunday, May 26, at the bridge opposite Blue Groove on Hobbs Hill.

For £1 a duck you can take part and you'll collect £100 if yours wins. All proceeds go to Croyde Surf Life Saving Club. The event runs noon-4pm.

Ilfracombe Welly Hunt

Collect a sheet from Ilfracombe Lifeboat Station on Sunday, May 26, from 11am-3pm to join the Great Welly Hunt.

See if you can spot all the clues around the harbour to raise money for Ilfracombe RNLI.

Herb planting

Want to give something back? Why not take part in a community herb planting day in Bideford?

Visit Bridge Street Car Park on Saturday (May 25) between 10am and 12pm to have a go at planting some edible plants.

It's part of the Little Green Town Bideford iniative. Gloves and garden tools also welcomed.