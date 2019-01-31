For private, pre-booked or ticket only events, the premises will close at 00:30 on Sunday to Monday and 01:30 on Thursday to Saturday. Activities in the external area will cease at 21:00 daily. A copy of the application may be viewed at the Council Offices, Riverbank House, Bideford between 9.00am and 4.30pm. Address of Licensing Authority: Torridge District Council Bridge Buildings BIDEFORD Devon EX39 2HT www.torridge.gov.uk/licensing Representations about this application must be made in writing to the Licensing Authority at the address opposite by: 19 February2019. Signed: G Lilley (Applicant) Date: 17 January 2019 IT IS AN OFFENCE TO KNOWINGLY OR RECKLESSLY MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH AN APPLICATION. THE MAXIMUM FINE ON SUMMARY CONVICTION IS £5000.