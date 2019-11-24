One quarter of Bucks Fizz - Jay Aston - will play the Evil Queen in this year's Queen's Theatre Christmas pantomime of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Picture: Adam Trigg One quarter of Bucks Fizz - Jay Aston - will play the Evil Queen in this year's Queen's Theatre Christmas pantomime of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Picture: Adam Trigg

Lavish scenery, costumes and dazzling special effects will be the hallmarks of the Prime Pantomimes production, in association with Selladoor.

Jay Aston, one-quarter of Eurovision Song Contest winners Bucks Fizz, is part of a stellar cast and looking forward to playing the Wicked Queen with gusto and vim.

The show runs at the theatre from Friday, December 13, until January 5.

It is directed by Richard Cheshire, with Chris Whittaker as choreographer and James Beal as musical director.

One quarter of Bucks Fizz - Jay Aston - will play the Evil Queen in this year's Queen's Theatre Christmas pantomime of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Picture: Adam Trigg One quarter of Bucks Fizz - Jay Aston - will play the Evil Queen in this year's Queen's Theatre Christmas pantomime of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Picture: Adam Trigg

Ms Aston's role as the Queen sees her play a beautiful woman who was the fairest in the land until her step daughter stole her crown - and she will stop at nothing to regain her title with the help of her henchman Ramsbottom, played by Tommy Carmichael.

Meanwhile, Fred Broom will play Dame Honeybun, the funniest dame in all of panto land. Mother to Muddles (but only 30 you know), she's constantly seeking her prince - maybe she'll find one in Barnstaple …?

Lucy Carne plays the title role of Snow White, the fairest girl in the land, who is saved by her vertically challenged friends from the clutches of her evil wicked queen stepmother before being tricked into eating a poisoned apple. Can the handsome prince save her?

Jonny Weldon is the hapless best friend of Snow White, Muddles, who is not so secretly in love with her. A clumsy but lovable oaf, the son of Dame Honeybun finds himself in all sorts of hilarious panto pickles.

The handsome Prince, played by Tom Dickerson, is looking for the princess of his dreams - could Snow White be the one for him, or will the wicked queen scupper his chances?

There is a mix of matinee and evening shows at the Queen's Theatre throughout the festive period.

So avoid apples, do not take the word of mirrors and call 01271 316504 or visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com for ticket information. u