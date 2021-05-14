Why it‘s important to shop local in North Devon post-lockdown

Promotion

Published: 12:41 PM May 14, 2021 Updated: 12:43 PM May 14, 2021

As lockdown measures are eased, North Devon Council and the team behind the ‘Live Love Local’ campaign are calling on you to come together and support local businesses, as we help our high streets reopen safely.

Q: What are the advantages of shopping in my local high street?

With retail businesses now open again, you can finally enjoy a shopping trip to our town centres and support our local businesses in person. Shopping in your local high street is a truly unique experience and, now that outdoor dining is available, you can finish your visit with al fresco food and drinks in a lively and bustling town centre.

Many of our cafés have already reopened, creating sociable outdoor spaces with tables and chairs to provide a range of delicious refreshments until they can welcome you back indoors from May 17, 2021.

Q: Why is supporting local businesses important?

After a challenging and difficult year for businesses, it is more important than ever that we shop, eat and buy in North Devon. Spending our money locally means supporting local people, providing more jobs, attracting new and exciting businesses, and creating an even nicer place to live!

The team behind the ‘Live Love Local’ campaign says that residents have really stepped up to back local businesses throughout the pandemic – and in return, our businesses have worked incredibly hard to continue serving their communities. By continuing to give the heart-warming support shown to North Devon’s businesses to date, we will help our high street recover.

Barnstaple, Ilfracombe, South Molton, Braunton and Lynton and Lynmouth are all home to hundreds of unique independent businesses that make North Devon the place that we all know and love. From your favourite pub to quaint coffee shops, cinemas and the grocery store down the street – they all have something special and different to offer, so let’s take advantage of the many brilliant businesses we have on our doorsteps.

'Live Love Local' Campaign Poster. - Credit: North Devon District Council.

Q: Is it safe to shop in my local high street?

North Devon Council has worked with local businesses to put measures in place to ensure those who visit the high street as lockdown eases, can #EnjoySafely.

Signage is displayed throughout towns, reminding visitors to shop safely and wear face masks when inside buildings or enclosed spaces. Plenty of hand sanitation stations are available and you are reminded to use them frequently to help keep yourself and others safe.

Q: How do local businesses help the economy?

Independent businesses contribute to the local economy by creating jobs for their communities. Local businesses are also likely to use local suppliers, so by buying from one of our brilliant shops, cafes or restaurants you are supporting multiple local businesses!

Go to northdevon.gov.uk/livelovelocal to find out more about the ‘Live Love Local’ campaign.

Follow @livelovelocalnorthdevon on Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date with what’s happening in your community.

North Devon Council’s Live Love Local campaign is supported by the European Regional Development Fund and Her Majesty’s Government.



