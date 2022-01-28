Property of the Week: Superbly presented apartment in historic building
- Credit: Regency estate agents
Property of the Week is this superbly presented duplex apartment situated in a stunning high-end development on the outskirts of Barnstaple.
The apartment offers contemporary living including two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings within an historic building boasting charm and character with the added advantage of allocated parking.
Conveniently located on the outskirts of the town centre, The Old Glove Factory is an ideal permanent or second home and equally suitable for buy-to-let investment.
The apartment benefits from gas-fired central heating throughout together with powder-coated aluminium double-glazed windows.
The contemporary accommodation centres on the open-plan living room and kitchen, with engineered oak flooring warmly contrasting against neutral walls with large feature windows.
The kitchen is equipped with a range of built-in appliances including AEG electric oven, gas hob and extractor hood together with dishwasher, fridge/freezer and washer/dryer.
Stairs raise to the first floor where the two bedrooms each have feature vaulted ceilings maximising the natural light while the stylish bathroom features a white Roca wear suite with metro tiles and patterned tiled floor.
The property is leasehold with the balance of a 999-year lease granted in 2018 with an annual service charge of £1,250, covering the buildings insurance, upkeep of communal areas and maintenance of
the building.
The property is on the market with an asking price of £245,000. For details, or to book a viewing, call Regency estate agents on 01237 422433 or call in to Regency's office on The Quay, Barnstaple.