Property of the Week: A New House in Bishops Tawton

New House, Bishops Tawton

Guide Price: £500,000

Agent: Regency Estate Agents

Tel: 01237 422433

A new and individual three or four bedroom detached house perfect for those seeking a convenient and low maintenance life style.

Situated within the popular village of Bishops Tawton, approximately two miles from Barnstaple, this turn key home offers well-proportioned accommodation throughout with lounge, kitchen/dining room, family room/office/occasional bedroom and master en-suite.

A composite entrance door opens to a welcoming hall with engineered oak flooring and French doors leading into the lounge, offering a comfortable living space with double glazed French doors onto the garden.

Across the hall, the generous kitchen/dining room enjoys a triple aspect and comprises a good range of soft closing cupboards and drawers with oak work surfaces, built-in dishwasher, built-in electric oven and four ring gas hob with extractor hood over.

The large area provides ample space for a family sized dining table and chairs while also having scope to add a centre island if desired whilst a useful utility cupboard houses the gas boiler and has plumbing for a washing machine and space for a tumble dryer.

The family room/office is a super second reception room which offers an excellent working from home space or occasional fourth bedroom. Also on the ground floor is a cloakroom with a dual flush WC and hand wash basin.

A feature oak staircase rises to the first-floor landing, with a useful airing cupboard and further storage cupboard whilst doors lead off to each of the three double bedrooms. Bedroom one benefits from a Juliet balcony together with a good sized en-suite including dual head shower enclosure, vanity basin and WC.

The family bathroom features a free-standing bath and a separate dual head shower enclosure together with vanity basin, WC and chrome heated towel rail.

To the outside, the level enclosed garden enjoys a south facing aspect and easy maintenance being laid to patio with an area to the right side of the house which would comfortably accommodate a hot tub or storage shed. A pedestrian gate leads onto the brick paved driveway providing parking for two vehicles.