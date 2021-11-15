Property of the Week: Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers

This week’s Property of the Week is Higher Birch Barn in Stoke Rivers, which is on the market with a guide price of £1,200,000.

This is a rare and exciting opportunity to purchase a bespoke, high specification modern home in this semi-rural hamlet.

The excellent design allows for a near seamless connection to the outside space with the large open plan living area having feature floor to ceiling windows taking full advantage of the superb outlook over rolling countryside.

Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers - Credit: Regency

This generous plot has full planning permission granted under application 73885 (North Devon Council) for a high quality, bespoke modern home amounting to some 315 square meters (3390 sq ft).

This spacious residence will be clad in timber, sympathetically blending in with the country surroundings and will boast no fewer than five bedrooms, each with en-suite facilities and built-in wardrobes.

Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers - Credit: Regency

Accessed over a private road, currently serving one other neighbouring residence, the property will benefit from a double garage and driveway together with a three-quarters of an acre of paddock to the rear adjoining further rolling countryside.

Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers - Credit: Regency

Location

Stoke Rivers is a semi-rural hamlet being easily accessible and within five miles of the regional centre of North Devon, Barnstaple. It is also within easy reach is the Exmoor National Park together with the villages of Bratton Fleming & Brayford.

The long sandy beach at Saunton is approximately 13 miles distance, together with its highly regarded championship golf club.

Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers - Credit: Regency

Need To Know

Mains Electricity & Water

Fibre Broadband

Private septic tank drainage (To be installed)

Local Authority: North Devon Council

For more information on this property and many others visit www.regencyestateagents.com or ring 01237 422433.