News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Lifestyle > Property

Property of the Week: Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 3:12 PM November 15, 2021
Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers

Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers - Credit: Regency

This week’s Property of the Week is Higher Birch Barn in Stoke Rivers, which is on the market with a guide price of £1,200,000.  

This is a rare and exciting opportunity to purchase a bespoke, high specification modern home in this semi-rural hamlet. 

The excellent design allows for a near seamless connection to the outside space with the large open plan living area having feature floor to ceiling windows taking full advantage of the superb outlook over rolling countryside. 

Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers

Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers - Credit: Regency

This generous plot has full planning permission granted under application 73885 (North Devon Council) for a high quality, bespoke modern home amounting to some 315 square meters (3390 sq ft). 

This spacious residence will be clad in timber, sympathetically blending in with the country surroundings and will boast no fewer than five bedrooms, each with en-suite facilities and built-in wardrobes. 

Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers

Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers - Credit: Regency

Accessed over a private road, currently serving one other neighbouring residence, the property will benefit from a double garage and driveway together with a three-quarters of an acre of paddock to the rear adjoining further rolling countryside. 

Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers

Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers - Credit: Regency

Location 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police warn of 'creeper' burglaries in Barnstaple - Appeal launched
  2. 2 Council on brink of buying Green Lanes Shopping Centre in Barnstaple
  3. 3 OPINION: Combe Rail on Track for Tawlink - Dave Griffin
  1. 4 Community invited to be 'kids in a sweet shop' at Sweet'n'Greet event
  2. 5 OPINION: North Devon Biosphere awarded funding - Tim Jones
  3. 6 Plans for housing development near Brynsworthy Lane
  4. 7 Bideford boxers taking advantage of a changing scene
  5. 8 North Devon’s first ever real ice rink opens this week
  6. 9 Senior Citizens Christmas Party organised by Barnstaple Rotary Club
  7. 10 Christmas lights, free parking and late night shopping in Barnstaple

Stoke Rivers is a semi-rural hamlet being easily accessible and within five miles of the regional centre of North Devon, Barnstaple. It is also within easy reach is the Exmoor National Park together with the villages of Bratton Fleming & Brayford. 

The long sandy beach at Saunton is approximately 13 miles distance, together with its highly regarded championship golf club. 

Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers

Birch Barn - Stoke Rivers - Credit: Regency

Need To Know

Mains Electricity & Water 

Fibre Broadband 

Private septic tank drainage (To be installed) 

Local Authority: North Devon Council 

For more information on this property and many others visit www.regencyestateagents.com or ring 01237 422433.

North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

Horse attacked by dog near Barnstaple - Police appeal

Joseph Bulmer

person
BURNOUT was conceived by leading London hip hop theatre artist Joshua ‘Vendetta’ Nash

North Devon dance film selected for Los Angeles film festival

Joseph Bulmer

person
A file image of Devon and Cornwall Police car

Attempted mugging in South Molton - Police appeal

Joseph Bulmer

person
Saunton Surf Sisters

OPINION: Meeting Saunton's Surf Sisters - Stephanie Conway

Stephanie Conway

Logo Icon