Property of the Week: 17 Kenwith Road, Northam

17 Kenwith Road, Northam, Bideford

Guide price: £440,000

Agent: Brights Estate Agents, 18 Bridgeland Street, Bideford

Agent's Tel: 01237 473241

Having originally been built as a modest two bed detached bungalow the property, in Kenwith Road, Northam, has been extensively extended and re-modelled to create a fabulous and versatile living environment.

You may also want to watch:

This appealing detached four-bed dormer style residence with impressive and versatile living accommodation is complimented by a private rear garden with a 'studio/home office' outbuilding and an adjoining 30' garage/workshop.

This charming property occupies a sought-after residential location within reasonable distance of the town centre and it is available with no onward chain.

The agents have no hesitation in recommending an appointment to view the property, as it has to be seen to truly be appreciated.

The Raleigh area is on the fringe of Bideford town approximately three quarters mile from the shopping centre and quayside but actually within the village boundaries of Northam. Which is also approximately 1 mile away. The property is pleasantly set between the two and on hand for local amenities, shops, schools and recreational facilities.

The seaside resort of Westward Ho! with its long sandy beach and adjoining Championship Golf Course is just over two miles distant and there is easy access to the North Devon Link Road allowing direct travel to North Devon’s principal town of Barnstaple and the M5 Motorway link north of Tiverton.

Visit brightsofbideford.co.uk or email info@brightsofbideford.co.uk for more information, alternatively, call 01237 473241.