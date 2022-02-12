Part-thatched cottage comes with over an acre of grounds
- Credit: Harding and Co
Property of the Week is this opportunity to acquire a charming Grade II-listed, part-thatched cottage in a superb rural village location within extensive grounds of over one acre.
Homemead at Woodtown, Fairy Cross, Bideford, is extended and offers versatile, four-bedroom accommodation - a fine mix of period cottage charm and modern living.
The outside of the property has a large garden and paddock in excess of one acre, with additional vehicular access and parking.
There is a stone outbuilding with power, heating and lighting - perfect for working from home - and a large stable block.
The property is offered for sale with the benefit of no ongoing chain.
Woodtown is conveniently situated just off the A39 and Bideford town is only 10 minutes or so by car.
For those who enjoy a picturesque walk, there are a number of trails in the area including the
spectacular North Devon Coastal Path and a 20-minute woodland walk leads you to the hidden
sheltered cove at Peppercombe, between Bucks Mills and Westward Ho! - an area protected as an area of scientific interest because of its abundance of wild flowers.
Homemead is on the market with a price guide of £650,000 with Harding and Co estate agents. For details, or to book a viewing, contact Harding and Co on 01237 476544.