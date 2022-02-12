Part-thatched cottage comes with over an acre of grounds

Property of the Week is this opportunity to acquire a charming Grade II-listed, part-thatched cottage in a superb rural village location within extensive grounds of over one acre.

Homemead at Woodtown, Fairy Cross, Bideford, is extended and offers versatile, four-bedroom accommodation - a fine mix of period cottage charm and modern living.

The kitchen features a vaulted ceiling with exposed framework - Credit: Harding & Co

The outside of the property has a large garden and paddock in excess of one acre, with additional vehicular access and parking.

The extensive grounds - Credit: Harding & Co

There is a stone outbuilding with power, heating and lighting - perfect for working from home - and a large stable block.

The property is offered for sale with the benefit of no ongoing chain.

The sitting room has fireplaces at either end - Credit: Harding & Co

Woodtown is conveniently situated just off the A39 and Bideford town is only 10 minutes or so by car.

For those who enjoy a picturesque walk, there are a number of trails in the area including the

spectacular North Devon Coastal Path and a 20-minute woodland walk leads you to the hidden

sheltered cove at Peppercombe, between Bucks Mills and Westward Ho! - an area protected as an area of scientific interest because of its abundance of wild flowers.

Homemead is on the market with a price guide of £650,000 with Harding and Co estate agents. For details, or to book a viewing, contact Harding and Co on 01237 476544.



