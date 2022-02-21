Location, location, location - cottage is a stone's throw from quayside
- Credit: Brights
This three/four-bedroomed, Grade II-listed terraced cottage is in a prominent quayside position in the popular village of Appledore.
The cottage has superb views of the estuary being located literally a stone’s throw away from the quayside but is in need of complete modernisation and renovation.
Appledore is renowned for its long traditions within the fishing and shipbuilding industries flanked by the River Torridge and close to the estuary.
It is ever popular with those who enjoy and appreciate the character of a community which includes a variety of dwellings, some dating back over 400 years, narrow streets and cobbled courts.
Much of the village is, in fact, designated as a conservation area.
There are a choice of local shops and stores, public houses, restaurants, churches and also a local junior and infant school.
Regular bus services commute to the nearby port and market town of Bideford, which is three miles away, while just one mile or so around the coast lies the seaside resort of Westward Ho! with its long sandy beach and adjoining championship golf course.
The cottage on The Quay, Appledore, is to be sold by informal tender at midday on Friday, February 25. There is a guide price of £250,000. For more details, contact Brights of Bideford estate agents on 01237 473241