North Devon's Property of the Week

Kirsty Woodgate

Published: 11:07 AM April 7, 2021   
Bungalow for sale in Great Torrington

Hillcommon is located in a prime elevated position - Credit: Regency Estate Agents

Hillcommon, South Drive, Torrington
Price: O.I.R.O £450,000
Agent: Regency Estate Agents
Agent's Tel: 01237 422433

Bungalow for sale in Great Torrington

The views from the property are simply breathtaking - Credit: Regency Estate Agents


Hillcommon is a particularly special property as it manages to combine the best of urban and rural life from its prime elevated position.  It is super close to the main amenities, with the heart of the pretty town of Torrington being within an easy walking distance, yet it is tucked away just off a quiet rural road. But it is the views from this house that will take your breath away.  The landscape is simply mesmerizing and a feast for the eyes. It's possible to see miles of endless rolling hills and beautiful countryside from this lofty vantage point.

Bungalow for sale in Great Torrington

The kitchen has an L-shaped format and is a good size - Credit: Regency Estate Agents

Aside from its fabulous location, Hillcommon is a very pleasant three bedroomed bungalow packed with tremendous potential. Each room has good proportions and there is a pleasing sense of space throughout.  The kitchen is especially generous with lengthy worktops and a large capacity to store away all those essentials.  The three bedrooms are a good size and share a family bathroom. Whilst, the lounge/dining room is the real highlight, partially due to its size but also due to its sunny south-facing aspect and glass doors that offer the stunning views beyond.  It's a wonderful place to enjoy the scenery from the warmth and comfort of home.  A further enhancement is an adjoining sunroom that directly overlooks the garden and views.
The property sits within a generous plot with a south facing rear garden.

Property of the Week

