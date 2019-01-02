From charity 5km fun runs to weekly meets and even marathons, make 2019 the year you pound the pavements with our guide to North Devon running events.

Here are eight events, ranging from beginner to advanced, to inspire your running goals this year.

Join Parkrun – every Saturday

One way to ensure you stick to your running goals is to join a Parkrun in North Devon.

These groups meet in Barnstaple, Bideford, and now Woolacombe every Saturday morning at 9am.

Meet in either Rock Park, Victoria Park or the dunes at Marine Drive to see if you can run 5km against the clock. It’s free to join, all you have to do is register.

Braunton 10 – Sunday, January 20

The North Devon Road Runners’ Braunton 10 kicks off the race season in North Devon. Take part in either the Alby Tithecott 10 Mile or Steph Irwin 10k.

The race is one of the clubs’ oldest and most popular, with two infamous climbs which will really test your legs and willpower.

The race starts at Braunton Academy at 11am and you must register in advance.

Castle Hill Corker – Sunday, February 17

South Molton Strugglers’ annual race around Castle Hill estate provides a scenic route with a multi-terrain course.

The route is approximately 10km and will take you through the beautiful grounds, including Troll Bridge, the Tunnel of Doom and Creepy Cliff.

This is a not to be missed opportunity to run in the stunning natural landscape around the great house, all in aid of North Devon Hospice. Register on the website here.

Bideford Half Marathon - Sunday, March 3

The first half marathon of the year is organised by Bideford Amateur Athletic Club (AAC) and takes in some magnificent country views.

It’s a moderately flat course running on roads and the Tarka Trail, starting and finishing on Bideford Quay.

Finishers will receive a t-shirt and medal, and there will be cash prizes for the first 10 male and female finishers to celebrate the race’s 25th anniversary. Sign up here.

Bideford 10k – Sunday, May 12

If a half marathon seems a bit too much, then why not give the Bideford 10k a go?

Another race by Bideford AAC, this one also runs along the Tarka Trail and roads with scenic river and countryside views.

There are only two small inclines and the rest of the course is moderately flat. Sign up here.

Race for Life – Sunday, June 30

Race for Life is a great event for all levels, with a 5km and 10km route around Barnstaple, starting and finishing at Seven Brethren.

It’s a women’s-only event, starting at 11am with a fun warm up before and plenty of entertainment and stalls for those watching.

All money raised goes towards Cancer Research UK. Sign up here.

AONB Marathon and Half Marathon – Sunday, June 30

Hailed as the toughest and most beautiful race in the UK, the AONB Marathon and Half Marathon are not for the faint-hearted.

The race starts and ends at Woolacombe, passing along the coast path, through beaches and fields, and with plenty of inclines.

It’s all in aid of North Devon Hospice and one for those looking for a new challenge or something a bit different.

Jewson Barnstaple Marathon and Half Marathon – Sunday, September 29

The last marathon of the North Devon season will be the Barnstaple Marathon and Half Marathon.

Starting Rock Park, the trail wraps around Barnstaple and takes in the Tarka Trail as well.

Entries open soon, and you can find more information here.