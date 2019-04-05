Whether you live here or are just visiting the region, here are some Easter egg hunts for you to have a go at.

Why not try them all and then enjoy a chocolate feast?

Bideford’s Great Big Egg Hunt

There will be 400 eggs to find around Bideford during the Great Big Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20.

The free event means families can visit the Vaping Is Personal shop between 11am and 5pm to grab their riddle map.

There will also be free face painting, a set of bunny ears for participants, and plenty of Easter fun for all.

Cadbury egg trail in Woolacombe

Who wants to find what the Easter Bunny has been hiding in Woolacombe sand dunes?

This trail takes you on adventure around Woolacombe Warren to find the clues and pick up your Cadbury chocolate prize.

Pick up your trail map from Woolacombe Tourist Information Centre for £2.50 per child.

Collect your trail map before 3pm to ensure you back to the TIC before closing time at 5pm to claim your prize!

Find the Easter Chicks at Clovelly

What came first, the chick or the egg? At Clovelly, instead of hunting for eggs you can find the Easter chicks instead.

Grab a map on entry to Clovelly between April 8-22 and see if you can spot at least 10 chicks around the village.

If you spot at least 10 you can claim an Easter egg - or find all 15 for an even bigger prize.

Cadbury egg hunt at Baggy Point

Follow this fun family trail around the scenic coastal headland of Baggy Point, Croyde in search of the Easter Bunny’s hidden clues.

He’s left them all over the place, so you’ll have to look hard.

Complete this year’s Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt and you can claim a delicious chocolate reward. Meet at the car park kiosk.

Runs April 6-22 between 10.30am and 3pm. £2.50 per child.

Easter egg hunt eggstravaganza at The Big Sheep

The Big Sheep will be full to the brim with chocolate eggs this Easter holiday.

With more than 30,000 to find, you’ll be sure to come away with a good haul as well as enjoying all the fun the park has to offer.

Find three eggs and present them along with the visitor guide and you can claim a BIG chocolate egg.

Cadbury egg hunt at Watersmeet

Start at Watersmeet House and follow the woodland trail to find the clues left behind by the Easter Bunny to claim a Cadbury chocolate prize.

The trail follows the winding river as it makes its way through the beautiful wooded valley that surrounds Watersmeet.

And you can even stop off for a cream tea while you’re there too!

Runs April 19-22 between 10.30am and 3pm. £2.50 per child.

Cadbury egg hunt at Arlington Court

Get outside this Easter and take part in a nature trail across the beautiful grounds of Arlington Court, collecting clues to claim your Cadbury chocolate prize.

Cash payments only when collecting trails from the Activity Room. If paying by card for trails, please do this at reception when you first arrive but note there may queues.

This event can be extremely busy and where possible we ask that visitors either car share or come later on in the afternoon, from 2pm, when it’s less busy.

Egg hunt runs April 19-22.

Cadbury egg hunt at Heddon Valley

Follow the woodland trail through beautiful Heddon Valley in search of the clues to find some chocolate treats.

Start at the large garden behind the Hunter’s Inn and explore along the river, through the beautiful woodland and towards the sea looking out for clues and activities along the way.

Runs April 19-22 between 10.30am and 3pm. £2.50 per child.