Thousands turn out each year to enjoy the Combe Christmas celebrations in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton Thousands turn out each year to enjoy the Combe Christmas celebrations in Ilfracombe. Picture: Tim Lamerton

It all kicks off on Friday, November 29 with the annual switch-on that will see thousands of people gather at the war memorial for the lighting of the lights from 6pm.

There will be a children's lantern parade, entertainment, street performers and Father Christmas, before the big switch on at 7pm, followed by a parade to the High Street where there will be more to see, entertainment, stalls, food and late night shopping.

The road will be closed from 5pm from the war memorial to the end of the High Street.

The voluntary Combe Christmas Committee has changed the format slightly his year, with Saturday, November 30 given over to a dedicated Christmas artisan market at the Ropery Road car park by the harbour.

Ilfracombe High Street lit up for the Combe Christmas celebrations. Picture: Tim Lamerton Ilfracombe High Street lit up for the Combe Christmas celebrations. Picture: Tim Lamerton

It runs from 10am to 4pm and there will be plenty of quality stalls to pick up some unique gifts and you can also enjoy food stalls, live music, bouncy castles and a visit from Santa too.

On the Sunday there will be a Combe Christmas Community Day from 11am to 5.30pm with lots of community stalls, kids entertainment, music from Ilfracombe's young musicians and choirs, Santa in his grotto, food stalls and the much loved community Carol Service; so plenty to do on both days.