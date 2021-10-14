7 top tips to help you find the perfect wedding venue

Promotion

The Royal Hotel in Bideford is licensed for wedding ceremonies, so you could decide to tie the knot and have your wedding reception in the same place - Credit: Kevin Nicholson

The date is set and next on your wedding to-do list is to find a place where you, your partner and your nearest and dearest can celebrate one of the most special days in your life.

To help you make this all-important decision, we chat to Richard Brend, managing director at The Royal Hotel in Bideford, who shares seven top tips to help you find the perfect setting for your big day.

1. Select a wedding venue that fits all the guests attending

Before hunting for wedding locations, it’s a good idea to plan your guest list. This will help you select a perfectly sized venue to fit the type of reception you want.

“Our 17th century Kingsley room can hold up to 35 guests and is perfect for a more intimate affair, or our stunning Regency Restaurant has capacity for 120 people and is ideal for larger wedding parties,” Richard explains.

The Royal Hotel is also licensed for wedding ceremonies, so you could decide to tie the knot and have your wedding reception in the same place.

2. Choose a venue that offers delectable catering choices

The stunning 17th century Kingsley room at The Royal Hotel is perfect for a more intimate wedding - Credit: Kevin Nicholson

“I recommend choosing a venue that offers catering. This will ease stress and save you time and money,” Richard says.

The Royal Hotel offers a selection of traditional menus or bespoke options if you’re looking for something unique. They offer silver service, plated main courses and grazing table options.

“We are renowned for our legendary service, mouth-watering cuisine, and expertise to ensure your wedding guests are happy,” he adds.

3. Pick a wedding venue that also offers accommodation

“Arranging travel, accommodation and parking for your guests can be a nightmare, which is why it’s preferable to choose a venue that provides everything you need, all in one place,” Richard says.

There are 32 luxurious rooms at The Royal Hotel, where your guests can stay, and wedding packages available for exclusive hire of the hotel.

Choose from a one- or two-night stay, and you’ll have access to The Kingsley suite, ensuring the wedding party has ample space to get ready. You’ll also have access to the private or main function suite, as well as the private lounge and bar.

“There is plenty of space for parking and as the hotel is located at the heart of Bideford, it’s easy for everyone to get to,” Richard says.

4. Find a venue with an idyllic view

Overlooking the River Torridge, surrounded by breath-taking private gardens, luscious rolling hills, and sandy beaches nearby, The Royal Hotel is excellently placed for a romantic wedding. The beautiful backdrop will offer plenty of great photo opportunities and amazing scenery to make your wedding day unforgettable.

“You’ll feel instantly at home among the charm and character the 17th-century building offers,” Richard says. “It’s a great place to explore North Devon. You can also travel across to Lundy Island, a Natural Trust treasure site.”

It’s a stunning place to take a walk the day after your wedding to extend celebrations, and could even make a gorgeous honeymoon destination.

5. Discover a venue that delivers everything you need and is within budget

The Royal Hotel offers a selection of traditional menus or bespoke catering options for wedding parties - Credit: Kevin Nicholson

“The key to a fantastic wedding venue is flexibility,” Richard says. “No two couples are the same, and as such, no wedding is the same either. You want to pick a venue that can cater to your needs, tastes and budget.”

At The Royal Hotel, you can choose from several affordable, high-quality wedding packages to find one that’s right for you.

6. Search for a wedding venue that can stick to your timeline

It’s best to have a wedding date in mind to help you find an available venue, and make sure they can help you get plans ready in time.

“We like to meet with couples and enjoy a cup of tea in the hotel to find out more about their wedding and discuss how we can help them bring the special day together,” Richard says.

7. Opt for a wedding venue that can help make your big day one to remember

“Whether you’re planning a wedding reception, a civil ceremony or a vow renewal, we have the expertise you need to ensure everything runs perfectly on the day, so you can relax and make the most of every minute,” Richard says.

“We have been running wedding events for over 40 years, so trust me when I say no matter what surprises may come your way, we’ll be there to sort them out and make sure nothing interrupts one of the most important days in your life.”

To make plans for your wedding, visit royalbideford.co.uk/weddings.

Call 01237 472005 to chat with a member of the team.